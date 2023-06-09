Twins from across Europe meet in Austria

Twins from across Europe attended a get-together in Braunau, Austria, on Friday. For three days they will be celebrating their life in pairs in the city that is also known for being the birthplace of former Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.

“You get a different point of view. Usually, we are the twins, and everyone is looking at us. But here it is a different perspective,” Jasmin Ali, who attended the meeting, said.

“Now we get to stare at a bunch of other twins,” her twin sister Sonja added.

Twins Chantal and Dominique Burrus from France enjoy their time among twins from different countries. However, in their daily lives, they try to show they are two different people.

“We try to make sure that people regard us as two different persons and not as one. But sometimes it is not easy. The question ‘Are you sisters?’ is really annoying,” Dominique said.

The first twins’ meeting was organized 39 years ago.

This year, organizer Max Strafinger welcomed about 50 people pairs, the majority of whom came from Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.