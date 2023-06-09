Hungary takes Ukrainian PoWs from Russia, Kyiv surprised

Hungary reported on Friday it had received a group of Ukrainian prisoners of war from Russia, a release that Ukraine welcomed while expressing concern that it had not been informed earlier.

The PoWs were from the western part of Ukraine that borders Hungary, according to both the Russian Orthodox Church, which said it had assisted in the release, and Hungarian Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjén.

“This is my human and patriotic duty. We have brought back from Moscow 11 prisoners of war from Transcarpathia,” a post on Semjén’s official Facebook page read.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s government has long supported the Russian Orthodox Church in Hungary, and blocked proposals from other EU members for sanctions against the Church’s overall leader Patriarch Kirill.

According to a statement released late Thursday on the website of the Russian Orthodox Church’s Moscow Patriarchate, “a group of Ukrainian prisoners of war of Zakarpattia origin who participated in the hostilities was transferred to Hungary at the request of the Hungarian side.”

The Russian Orthodox Church is closely tied with the Kremlin power structures and provides public and political support to its leadership. Its current Patriarch Kirill even served as a KGB agent in the 1970s.

Ukraine, which has used international mediation to achieve periodic prisoner exchanges with Russia during Russia’s more than 15-month invasion, said it had not been told of the captives’ release.

“The release of Ukrainian prisoners of war is always good news,” foreign ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko wrote on Facebook, adding that the ministry had “emphasized the need to coordinate cooperation on such sensitive issues”.

The foreign ministry also said it had asked Hungary’s representative in Ukraine to grant immediate access to them.

Still no military aid from Budapest

Hungary has not joined other EU and NATO members in providing military assistance to Ukraine, and has consistently criticized European sanctions against Russia, but has eventually accepted all agreed-upon actions.

Ukraine’s westernmost Zakarpattia Oblast is home to many ethnic Hungarians holding Ukrainian citizenship, of which more than 400 are serving in the country’s military.

Hungary and Ukraine have long been at odds about how the ethnic Hungarian minority in Ukraine is treated. However, Hungary has assisted hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees who have crossed its borders.