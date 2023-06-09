Chinese embassy attempts to block dissident artist’s exhibition in Warsaw

The Ujazdowski Castle, Center for Contemporary Art in Warsaw, expressed its concern and astonishment at the actions of the Chinese Embassy in Warsaw which aim to stop the exhibition of the Chinese artist Badiucao. The exhibition, entitled “Tell China’s Story Well”, is scheduled to open on Friday, June 16.

Recently, a high-ranking representative of the Chinese embassy visited Ujazdowski Castle demanding that the exhibition be stopped. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage received letters demanding censorial interference in the program of the Center for Contemporary Art.

The arts center also claims that its website was blocked in the People’s Republic of China.

“We read the actions indicated above as acts of preventive censorship, which we strongly oppose. We urge all committed to free speech and expression to support us and the artist in resisting this pressure by visiting the upcoming exhibition and by writing letters of support to the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage,” Ujazdowski Castle wrote in an official statement.

Badiucao is an exiled Chinese dissident artist based in Australia whose work spans political cartoons, installations, street art, and performances. His art is renowned for denouncing human rights abuses and the suppression of free speech in China.

The first Badiucao exhibition in Poland is to present a story about China different from the tale proposed by the Chinese authorities using the slogan “Tell China’s Story Well”.

