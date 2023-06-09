Toddlers stable after Annecy stabbing, France lauds Catholic pilgrim hero

Two toddlers stabbed by a knifeman in the French mountain town of Annecy were fighting for their lives but stable on Friday, the government said, as well-wishers laid flowers at the playground where the attack occurred.

Four children – all aged between 22 and 36 months – and two pensioners were wounded during the assault. Among the wounded children were a British national and a Dutch national.

President Emmanuel Macron, who called the attack an “act of absolute cowardice”, visited the hospital in the nearby city of Grenoble where three of the four are being cared for and met their families, the Elysee Palace said.

A video of the attack, taken by a bystander showed the assailant jump a low wall into a children’s playground and repeatedly lunge at a child in a stroller, pushing aside a woman who tried to fend him off.

A shocked nation paid tribute to a young pilgrim on a walking tour of France’s cathedrals who came face-to-face with the assailant and used his backpack as a shield as he sought to block the attack. French media dubbed the 24-year-old “the backpack hero”.

Had it not been for this man (Hero) today's horrific attack at Annecy could have been a lot worse. He fought off the armed attacker with only a backpack. Who every you are sir, you have my respect. #annecyattack pic.twitter.com/AC4uRBqnG4

— Con Murphy (@ConMurphyCarlow) June 8, 2023

The management and philosophy student has identified himself only as Henri.

“All I know is I was not there by chance,” he told the CNews television network. “It was unthinkable to do nothing… I followed my instincts and did what I could to protect the weak.”

His Facebook and Instagram accounts were flooded with messages giving thanks for his bravery.

“May God bless you … you did what you could at that moment, you did not give up, you did not run. You are an angel,” Instagram user Mag Capone wrote on his site.

Henri is on a nine-month tour of France’s cathedrals and he recounts his visits on social media to his 80,000 followers.

Asylum request

A Mass will be held in Annecy Cathedral in tribute to the victims and their families later on Friday, church authorities said.

Annecy Prosecutor Line Bonnet-Mathis said in a tweet she was extending the suspect’s custody for further interrogation. She has said there was no indication that terrorism was the motivation and that the suspect was under investigation for attempted murder.

Police have arrested a 31-year old Syrian national who was granted asylum in Sweden 10 years ago, Borne said on Friday.

He had entered France legally, she said, and was carrying Swedish identity documents and a Swedish driving licence. Sweden and France are both members of the Schengen Area, the world’s largest passport-free zone which allows the unrestricted movement of people between 26 European countries.

The attack has laid bare the tensions between Europe’s free movement rights and the pressure governments in countries like France and Italy are under from voters to toughen immigration laws as societies shift rightwards politically.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said late on Thursday that the suspect had no police record in France, was homeless and had been questioned by police on Sunday as he was washing himself in the Annecy lake.

It was “a troubling coincidence” that just four days before the attack the assailant’s demand for asylum in France had been rejected, the minister said.

One of the two pensioners caught up in the attack told Reuters he had been sitting on a park bench when the attacker approached on the run.

“He probably wanted to create one more victim,” said Youssouf, who asked to withhold his family name.

Continuing trend of serious migrant violence in France

January 11, 2023 – A man attacked and wounded six people at the Gare du Nord train station in Paris with a home-made weapon, leaving one with serious injuries, before being shot by off-duty police officers.

December 23, 2022 – A gunman killed three people at a Kurdish cultural centre and nearby Kurdish cafe in central Paris, prompting violent street protests.

October 29, 2020 – An attacker with a knife killed three people and wounded several others at a church in the southern city of Nice.

January 3, 2020 – Police shot dead a man near Paris after he went on a rampage with a knife in a park, killing one person and wounding two more.

October 3, 2019 – Mickael Harpon, 45, an IT specialist with security clearance to work in the Paris police headquarters, killed three police officers and one civilian employee before being shot dead by police. He had converted to Islam 10 years earlier.

March 23, 2018 – A gunman killed three people in southwestern France after holding up a car, firing on police and taking hostages in a supermarket. Security forces stormed the building and killed him.

July 26, 2016 – Two attackers killed a priest and seriously wounded another hostage in a church in northern France before being shot dead by police. Francois Hollande, president at the time, said the hostage-takers had pledged allegiance to Islamic State.

July 14, 2016 – A gunman drove a heavy truck into a crowd celebrating Bastille Day in Nice, killing 86 people and injuring scores more in an attack claimed by Islamic State. The attacker was identified as a Tunisian-born Frenchman.

June 14, 2016 – A Frenchman of Moroccan origin stabbed a police commander to death outside his home in a Paris suburb and killed his partner, who also worked for the police. The attacker told police he was answering an appeal by Islamic State.

Nov. 13, 2015 – Paris was rocked by multiple gun and bomb attacks on entertainment sites around the city, in which 130 people were killed and 368 wounded. Islamic State said it was responsible. Two of the 10 known perpetrators were Belgian citizens and three were French.

January 7-9, 2015 – Two Islamist militant gunmen broke into satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo’s offices on Jan. 7 and killed 12 people. Another militant killed a policewoman the next day and took hostages at a supermarket on Jan. 9, killing four before police shot him dead.