AfD politician sparks outrage in claiming part of Poland’s territory as German

Alice Weidel, the spokesperson for one of Germany’s largest political parties, the Alternative for Germany (AfD), suggested that the territories which belong to Poland are, in her opinion, also German lands. She commented on her party’s latest poll results describing AfD as the most popular in “Central Germany”.

Far-right sentiments on the rise in Germany

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) is rising in the polls to the alarm of progressive parties and is on track to win three state votes in…

see more

Weidel’s comment on Twitter received an immediate response from AfD’s supporters who asked when the Germans would “come for their land.”

It also immediately attracted wide criticism, especially from Polish politicians and experts.

Mit Abstand stärkste Kraft in Mitteldeutschland: Die Menschen wollen die #AfD in politischer Verantwortung sehen. #Bereitfuermehr #DeshalbAfD pic.twitter.com/Ft1l2knjGw

— Alice Weidel (@Alice_Weidel) June 8, 2023

European Parliament member and Poland’s former PM Beata Szydło wrote that Weidel’s comment undermines the Polish-German border “by suggesting that Eastern Germany is in fact Central Germany”. She pointed out that no criticism of Weidel’s statement is heard from German politicians or the media.

She added that the scandalous comment comes from a prominent German politician who has been a member of the German Parliament for many years.

“In the background of Weidel’s statements, there is a real increase in support for the AfD, which is the most popular party in Eastern Germany. It already rules or co-governs many cities, districts, and even federal states. Soon, power over a part of Germany, or perhaps all of Germany, may fall into the hands of an extremely radical party whose leaders openly negate the existing borders. This is a very dangerous scenario for Europe,” Szydło wrote on Twitter.

She also pointed out that the German authorities quickly respond to violations of the rule of law in other countries, while not taking enough care of their internal situation. Szydło added that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz recently demanded the abolition of the right of veto in the EU.

“Should Europe go in this direction? Towards a German-dominated federation?” the former Polish PM asked.

Wpis liderki AfD Alice Weidel podważający granicę polsko-niemiecką sugestią, że wschodnie Niemcy są tak naprawdę „środkowymi Niemcami” wywołał w Polsce oburzenie – i słusznie. Krytyki słów Weidel nie słychać jednak ze strony polityków i mediów niemieckich. A przecież Weidel nie…

— Beata Szydło (@BeataSzydlo) June 9, 2023

An energy expert Jakub Wiech also referred to the German politician’s comment describing it as “scandalous”.

“An AfD spokeswoman called the area of former East Germany ‘a Central Germany’. This is, of course, suggesting that in her imagination part of Poland is ‘East Germany’. The AfD is the second political force in Germany and a growing threat to Polish interests,” he wrote.

This is not the first statement by an AfD politician to cause scandal. Two years ago, Alexander Gauland stated that the conclusion of the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact by Nazi Germany and the Stalin-ruled USSR in 1939 was “a right decision from the point of view of political realism.” Another AfD politician also mentioned the “ethnic cleansing” carried out on Germans during World War II.

AfD’s strong ties with Russia

Recently Michał Piękoś, a journalist and political commentator, pointed out that there is “very little doubt” that AfD is connected to the Kremlin, “just as many other far-right parties in Europe.”

Asked about AfD’s influence on decision-making in Germany, Piękoś said that there is none since it has been marginalized by other parties, who jointly decided not to cooperate with it on any level nor include it in any coalitions.

“Unfortunately, these dangerous thoughts and ideas [spread by AfD in their provocative materials] are getting some attention within German society and obviously, they have to be stopped,” he said.