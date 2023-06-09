Iceland announces suspension of its embassy in Russia

Iceland’s foreign ministry will suspend its embassy operations in Moscow from August 1 and has asked Russia to scale back its diplomatic activities in Reykjavik, the country’s Foreign Ministry announced in a statement on Friday.



The embassy’s operations are being suspended due to an “all-time low” level of commercial, cultural and political relations between the two countries, the ministry added.

“The current situation simply does not make it viable for the small foreign service of Iceland to operate an embassy in Russia,” Foreign Minister Þórdís Gylfadóttir said.

The decision was communicated to the Russian ambassador earlier on Friday by the foreign ministry, which also requested that Russia limit the operations of the Russian embassy in Reykjavik.

Diplomatic contacts between the two countries have not been cut, according to the ministry, and the embassy is to reopen once relations normalize.

So far, nearly 30 countries have expelled Russian diplomats.