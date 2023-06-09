EC approves EUR 11-mln agricultural support programme

The European Commission (EC) has approved a Polish programme aimed at supporting agricultural producers in the context of the Russia-Ukraine war, worth EUR 11 million.

The aid will take the form of direct grants.

The EC ruled that the Polish programme was in line with the conditions set out for temporary crisis situations. Specifically, the aid will not exceed EUR 250,000 per beneficiary and the funds will be granted no later than December 31, 2023.

The Commission said the programme was necessary, appropriate and proportional to manage serious disruptions to the economy of a member state.