Investments in strategic sectors are gateway to European modernity: Polish PM

In the face of recent challenges, European nations must prioritize investments in “energy, economics, and defense security” sectors, to steer the continent toward a prosperous future, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki wrote for Euractiv.

“Energy, economics, and defense security: these are the three pillars that should become the determinants of the EU’s political doctrine,” wrote the Polish PM.

“Reconstruction is a keyword in the European dictionary today. The years that passed under the sign of a state of emergency are behind us. The pandemic, Russian aggression against Ukraine, and the inflation crisis have shaken the European economy. They exposed its weaknesses, but they also showed that the Old Continent still has gigantic potential,” continued Morawiecki.

Morawiecki pointed out that if European nations want to fully harness the potential of nuclear energy, active cooperation between interested countries is necessary.

“Now, instead of focusing on ideological disputes, the European Union must move on to an economic and geopolitical counter-offensive,” emphasized Morawiecki.

Energy Security and Nuclear Power



In Morawiecki’s opinion, Poland’s resolute response to the energy crisis caused by Russian aggression against Ukraine exemplifies the importance of nuclear energy as a moral and geopolitical necessity.

He suggested that the EU as a whole must consider the path forward, moving away from Russian energy sources and embracing nuclear energy to ensure access to affordable and clean power. By reducing dependence on imported minerals and developing stable and low-emission nuclear reactors, Europe can maintain energy sovereignty and sustainable development.

Additionally, the PM stressed that streamlining administrative procedures is necessary to expedite the construction of power plants while adhering to approved financial plans. Poland’s commitment to becoming a leader in nuclear energy development, including small nuclear reactor (SMR) technology, demonstrates its dedication to securing Europe’s future energy needs, he wrote.

“Just like Poland, Europe as a whole must answer the question: What path should we take today, when abandoning Russian energy sources has become a moral and geopolitical necessity. Poland is firmly betting on nuclear energy,” wrote the Polish PM.

Morawiecki underlined that this is a “strong and unequivocal” response to the energy crisis caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

He emphasized that “too often, the debate on the direction of European energy is pointless and prolonged. It becomes a trap that only our enemies can benefit from. It also comes as a surprise that some countries are abandoning nuclear power just now, as it is becoming the key to the continent’s energy security.”

The Polish PM mentioned Poland’s intentions to be a leader in the development of the nuclear energy sector in Europe, which could bring, according to Morawiecki, around 300,00 new jobs across the EU.

“We want to build not only large power plants but also engage in the development of SMR technology. Moreover, the atom, as a clean, stable, and cheap fuel, is able to provide Europe with development and security for decades to come,” wrote Morawiecki.

Another issue emphasized by the PM is insufficient industrialization in Europe. He wrote that the European economy must be rebuilt because without industry whole continent is defenseless in the face of “mega-threats”.

He continued by saying that European countries needed a sizable and robust industrial base, particularly in terms of armament manufacturing. Due to Russia’s aggression toward Ukraine, this was abruptly brought to light.

Military pillar



The Polish PM moved to the third “pillar” – the defense security issue – emphasizing that Poland dares to invest in the army, not only through investments in the domestic military industry but also through the purchase of weapons from other countries.

“In 2023, we will allocate PLN 100 billion for this purpose, investing only in Poland. And if we also take into account the purchase of weapons abroad for the needs of our army, it will be even PLN 140 billion,” he wrote.

And added that this should be a standard for larger European nations.

The Polish PM also presented a goal for Poland in the area of defense.

“Our goal is the rapid modernization of the Polish army and to make it the strongest and most modern in the region. This is exactly what the planned investments and support for the strategic branches of industry, including the armaments industry, are intended to serve.”

“We want a strong and sovereign Poland. Energy, economic and defense security – these are the three pillars that should become the determinant of the EU’s political doctrine,” he concluded.

