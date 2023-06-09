Mass 19th century ‘vampire grave’ found during roadworks

When archaeologists discovered the huge grave they noticed that many of the bodies showed signs of anti-vampire practices common in Kashubia in the 19th century. (Illustration photograph).

A vampire cemetery has been discovered in the Kashubian village of Luzino as the remains of about 450 people were found during the expansion of a street near the village church.

When archaeologists discovered the huge grave they noticed that many of the bodies in the graveyard showed signs of anti-vampire practices common in Kashubia in the 19th century.

The macabre grave provides a grim glimpse into the dark practices prevalent in the region during the period, where belief in the return of the dead from their graves was met with extreme measures to prevent vampiric visitations.

Leading the excavation in the Kashubian village of Luzino, Maciej Stromski said: “We discovered examples of belief in the dead returning from the grave, which could only be stopped by decapitation.”UG Luzino

Leading the excavation, Maciej Stromski said: “We discovered examples of belief in the dead returning from the grave, which could only be stopped by decapitation.

“It was believed that if a member of the deceased’s family died shortly after the funeral, then he or she could be a vampire.”

In line with this, many of the bodies that were found show signs that terror-stricken villagers later dug up their relatives, cut off their heads and placed them between their legs with a coin in their mouth, believing that in this way the vampire curse would be removed.

Stromski said that his team discovered the remains of about 450 people in addition to a huge mass of loose bones deposited in three ossuaries.

In about 30 percent of the graves uncovered, the researchers found bricks that were placed in the deceased next to their legs, arms and head.

In their mouths were coins, one of which was from 1846.

“Therefore, after burial, the grave was dug up and the deceased’s head was cut off, which was then placed in the legs.

“We also discovered an example of a woman after decapitation.

“The skull of a child was laid on her bosom.”

The church where the human skeletons were discovered was built at the beginning of the 18th century, and then it was expanded after 1945.

At some time, the church’s old graves were liquidated and places were designated in the cemetery where large quantities of bones were deposited in ossuaries.