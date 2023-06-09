‘I’ve never been happier’, says Wrocław woman who quit corporate life to become a builder

After spending 15 years working in the corporate world, Kamila Nawój decided to quit and to take up a career as a builder.

Kamila Nawój

After spending 15 years working in the corporate world, Kamila Nawój decided to quit and to take up a career as a builder.

Having worked in various roles, including telemarketing, debt collection, and a position in a bank, despite achieving commendable results the financial return and mental exhaustion of the debt collection industry left her wanting change.

Motivated by her skills and a desire to explore new horizons, Kamila made the choice to pursue physical work in the construction industry.

She said: “I have always been good at tasks traditionally considered ‘manly’. I always took on these tasks with enthusiasm. After many years of working in corporations, I came to the conclusion that I have nothing to lose by deciding to try my hand at the construction industry, which has always attracted me. I thought ‘what the heck, maybe I’ll succeed’”.

Taking to Facebook to look for work as a construction helper, within a days she found the opportunity she was looking for.

Primarily focusing on finishing buildings, in just a short time she has acquired a range of skills, including roof cleaning and dismantling, wall demolition using a jackhammer, and wall priming and painting.

She told TFN: “I work in a small construction company, the atmosphere is more family-like, everyone knows each other. Here I don’t feel pressure, its more peaceful. I love that I don’t sit behind a desk.

“I am calmer. After work I have time for myself, I don’t have to think about it as I did in corporate.”

She continued: “We start work at eight. Always in the morning the boss writes what needs to be done.

“Due to the fact that I am still learning, each day brings me new experiences and skills. When I need to rest – I rest, no one tells me the time.

“I go to work with a smile, I will add that before that I worked in debt collection, it was a very stressful job.”

Not only has the transition brought Kamila peace of mind, but it has also provided financial benefits.

After completing a trial week, she received a raise, and she anticipates that her earnings will continue to grow as she acquires new skills.

Presently, she earns PLN 1,000 more than her previous corporate job.

Determined to capitalize on her passion for construction and hopes to challenge gender stereotypes in the field, Kamila aspires to establish her own female renovation team in the future.

She said: “I want to set up an all-female finishing construction company. Ultimately I want to deal with structural laying and clay plasters, everything that is more artistic.”

“Now that I’m doing what I really love, I feel fulfilled. I have no plans to return to the corporate world.

“On the contrary, I regret that I decided to take this step so late.”