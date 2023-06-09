Destruction of prehistoric stones for a DIY store sparks outrage in France

Approximately 40 standing stones, believed to have been raised by ancient humans around 7,000 years ago, were demolished near a renowned archaeological site in northwest France in order to clear space for a do-it-yourself (DIY) store, an outraged local historian revealed.



The stones in Carnac, ranging in height from 50 to 100 centimeters (20-40 inches), were located near the main heavily protected sections of one of Europe’s most significant and enigmatic prehistoric tourist destinations.

“The site has been destroyed,” local archaeologist Christian Obeltz told AFP on Wednesday, having revealed the clearance of the land in the Ouest-France newspaper.

Based on carbon dating performed on nearby stones in 2010, he estimates that approximately 39 standing stones, referred to as menhirs, have vanished, presuming their age to be approximately 7,000 years.

In August last year, the local mayor’s office issued a building permit for the land, and at present, the DIY chain Mr. Bricolage is actively constructing a new store on the site.

Mayor Olivier Lepick told AFP that he had “followed the law” and pointed to the “low archaeological value” of objects found during checks before the construction process began.

He further added that the land was situated in a protected area and had already been reserved for commercial use.

Carnac, situated near the windswept Brittany region along the Atlantic coast, is famous for its vast fields of stone megaliths.

Spanning over six kilometers (four miles), the two main protected areas encompassing Carnac host an impressive collection of approximately 3,000 megaliths.

The stones are believed to have had a sacred and funereal function, although different theories exist.

The Regional Office of Cultural Affairs (Drac) for Brittany, which is tasked with ensuring the law protecting cultural monuments is respected, attempted to downplay the importance of the losses.

“Given the uncertain and in any case non-major character of the remains, as revealed by checks, damage to a site of archaeological value has not been established,” it said in a statement on Wednesday.

But archaeologist Obeltz believes that local authorities did not investigate properly.

“There weren’t archaeological excavations in order to know if the stones were menhirs or not,” he said.

“We’re witnessing a series of failings. The state no longer protects our fellow citizens or our heritage. Appalling,” far-right leader Marine Le Pen wrote on her Twitter.

When contacted, the Mr. Bricolage group remarked it “sincerely regretted the situation” but at the same pointed to authorizations issued for its store last year.