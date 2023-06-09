Binance.US suspends U.S. dollar deposits after crackdown by regulators

Crypto exchange Binance.US said on Thursday it is suspending U.S. dollar deposits and that its banking partners are preparing to pause fiat dollar withdrawal channels as early as June 13, just days after U.S. regulators sued Binance and its CEO Changpeng Zhao.



U.S. SEC sues Binance, founder Zhao alleging securities law violations

see more

The U.S. arm of the world’s largest crypto exchange said in a tweet at 10:33 p.m. EDT (0233 GMT Friday) that the move comes as it is taking “proactive steps” in its transition to a crypto-only exchange for the time being.

Trading, staking, deposits, and withdrawals in crypto would remain fully operational, the exchange said in a notice to its customers.

On Monday, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a lawsuit against Binance and its founder, Zhao, and subsequently sued Coinbase, the largest U.S. cryptocurrency platform, a day later.

According to a U.S. SEC filing to a federal court made public earlier on Thursday, U.S. financial regulators supported a freeze on Binance’s assets.

“Binance.US is a considerably smaller business than their international group. Halting of withdrawals is obviously going to create or spur quite a bit of worry and panic,” said Matthew Dibb, COO of Singapore crypto platform Stack Funds.

“But day after day for the last week, Binance has been hit with various types of comments and issues from the SEC and regulators, so this was really to be expected,” he added

Prices of cryptocurrencies barely reacted to the news, with bitcoin last marginally lower at USD 26,496 during the Asian day on Friday.

It was headed for a weekly loss of about 2% after having dipped to an over two-month low of USD 25,350 earlier in the week as the SEC crackdown stoked nerves.

Binance’s BNB token slid 0.46% to USD 261.46.

“The reaction has been extremely muted so far. Either the market has shrugged it off or it hasn’t gotten a handle on it yet,” said Tony Sycamore, market analyst at IG Markets.

In its Thursday tweet, Binance.US said that the SEC’s take on cryptocurrency is “extremely aggressive and intimidating”, adding that it will continue to “vigorously defend ourselves, our customers, and the industry against the meritless attacks of the SEC”.

The crypto industry has attacked U.S. SEC chair Gary Gensler in recent days following the lawsuits, though he has since rejected criticism that the agency is trying to crush the crypto industry.