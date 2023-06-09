Ukraine downs four cruise missiles, 10 attack drones

According to a statement released by the air force early on Friday, during a Russian airstrike overnight, the Ukrainian military shot down 10 attack drones and four cruise missiles.

It said Russian forces had launched 16 drones and six cruise missiles during the attack and that two other cruise missiles had struck a civilian object in central Ukraine during an earlier attack on Thursday evening.

Russia unleashed a new air strike on Ukraine overnight, according to Ukrainian authorities.

The interior ministry said one person had been killed, three were wounded, and four buildings were destroyed by falling debris.

It posted images on the Telegram messaging app of firefighters attending to the smoldering wreckage of what appeared to be residential homes.

The air force also said two cruise missiles had struck a civilian object in the central Ukrainian region of Cherkasy during an earlier attack on Thursday evening.

Regional governor Ihor Taburets said at least eight people had been wounded in that strike, which he said hit a carwash and an industrial object.

In recent weeks, Moscow has stepped up regular air strikes against Ukraine as Kyiv prepares for a counteroffensive to try to take back Russian-occupied territory.