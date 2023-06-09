Australia’s recession risk grows after RBA increases rates

Since the central bank surprised markets this week by raising rates and announcing it might tighten again to combat high inflation, even at the expense of protecting jobs, the risk of Australia’s economy entering a recession has increased significantly.

Australia’s biggest bank blocks payments to certain crypto exchanges

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) said on Thursday it would block some payments to certain cryptocurrency exchanges as part of a suite of new…

see more

For a year, Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe has been talking of successfully navigating a narrow path to lower inflation while keeping unemployment near 50-year lows.

The governor’s tone, however, has changed this week.

Lowe warned that the narrow path would also be bumpy and that bringing down high inflation would take priority over preserving jobs after a surprise rate increase to 4.10% and a hawkish promise of even more to come.

As a result of the change, economists—some of whom believed rates had peaked at 3.6% when the RBA paused its tightening cycle in April—now expect at least one more rate increase and a real risk of a recession—the country’s first in more than three decades, barring the sharp downturn at the start of the COVID pandemic in 2020.

According to Paul Bloxham, chief economist for Australia, New Zealand, and global commodities at HSBC, “combined with the hikes already delivered, we see this as likely stalling the economy… with a high risk of outright recession.”

He predicts that quarterly growth will average 0.1% over the next four quarters, with a 50% chance that the economy will enter a recession. Bloxham also anticipates that the RBA will begin cutting rates in the second quarter of 2024.

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia forecasted a 50% chance of a recession this year, with growth slowing to 0.7% year on year in the fourth quarter and the unemployment rate rising to 4.7% by mid-2024.

With the full effect of the hefty monetary policy tightening – 400 basis points since last May, including 100 basis points since February – yet to be felt through the economy, bond markets are starting to price in recession risks.

Now that the bond yield curve has inverted, it is thought that a recession is imminent. The two-year yield was 4.018% on Friday morning, 6 basis points higher than the 10-year yields but almost 8 basis points lower than the cash rate.

Recession becomes reality for Eurozone: report

A two-year contraction of the Eurozone demonstrated by data released on Thursday spelled a technical recession in the single currency area,…

see more

Inflation expectation



Lowe had signaled his comfort with a mid-2025 timeline to get inflation back into the 2-3% target range so as to preserve job gains, but this week he said that patience had a limit.

“I want to make it clear, though, that the desire to preserve the gains in the labor market does not mean that the Board will tolerate higher inflation persisting,” he said on Wednesday.

Jonathan Kearns, chief economist at investment firm Challenger and a former RBA executive, says the risk of trying to hold on to job gains was that higher inflation expectations hardened and kept the actual inflation rate high.

“That’s where he seems to come around a bit more now. And pushing rates higher is increasing the chance that Australia goes into a recession,” said Kearns, who headed the RBA’s domestic markets department until earlier this year.

A survey of union officials cited by Lowe showed that medium-term inflation expectations have risen to a 3-4% range.

In particular, a large pay rise for minimum wage workers last week stoked concerns that it could set a benchmark for other wage claims after Lowe flagged rising unit labor costs as a risk.

“They seem very resolved to get inflation down, and if it has to be a bumpy landing, I think that’s a price they’re prepared to pay,” said Ivan Colhoun, chief economist of markets for the National Australia Bank.