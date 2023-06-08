Break the Fake 08.06

It appears that the Russians breached the Kakhovka dam without considering that their own soldiers do not have arks like Noah and will perish in the same manner as Ukrainian villagers along the Dnipro. Along with the propaganda campaign that claims “We might be drowning, but we’re still number one,” a soap opera involving several prominent Russians is also developing.

Some sort of “Dynasty” and “Game of Thrones” mix spinoff is developing between Prigozhin and Igor Girkin, also known as Strelkov. The whole show also includes Russia’s sidekick, Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov, who is going to conquer half of Europe with his fearsome force of 712 contract soldiers and 75 draftees.