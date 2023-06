This episode of the program covers: a recent appearance of Volodymyr Zelenskyy reporting on Ukraine’s casualties suffered by Wagner Group forces in Bakhmut. According to the president, the mercenary outfit lost 21,000 men, while 60,000 have been wounded.



We’d like to show you the follow-up to yesterday’s video of the 3rd Separate Assault Battalion in action. Now the Ukrainians are counterattacking along the flanks and slowly encircling the Russians.