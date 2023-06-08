Tennis: Iga Świątek advances to Roland Garros finals

Iga Świątek will play in her fourth Grand Slam tournament final on Saturday. In the semifinals at Roland Garros, after a difficult match, she defeated Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia 6:2, 7:6(7).



Iga started the match by dominating her Brazilian opponent and securing a 6:2 set win.

In the second set, the Polish superathlete had more problems as the Brazilian managed to win six games leading to a tiebreak. Iga adjusted her play and in no time she managed to secure a 9:7 win, ending the match.

13 consecutive wins in Paris for reigning champ @iga_swiatek!

The World No.1 defeats Haddad Maia 6-2, 7-6(7) and will defend her #RolandGarros title in Saturday's final against Muchova 🔜 pic.twitter.com/qsFJIzjUJx

— wta (@WTA) June 8, 2023

The best female tennis player in the world will now face Czech Karolina Muchova.

The final is SET 🏆

🇵🇱 @iga_swiatek 🆚 @karomuchova7 🇨🇿

Saturday at #RolandGarros! pic.twitter.com/sVMCgWHZq2

— wta (@WTA) June 8, 2023

Iga to stay WTA number 1

As of April 4, 2022, Swiatek is the leader of the WTA ranking. She ended the year with a gigantic lead, but since the beginning of this year, she has had a very serious rival – Aryna Sabalenka.

For a long time, it seemed that the two were heading for the final and it was there, in a head-to-head match, that they would decide the fate of the WTA number 1. On Thursday, however, Sabalenka was unexpectedly stopped by Karolina Muchova. The Czech, after a long, fierce match, won in the semifinals 7:6, 6:7, 7:5. Shortly thereafter, Świątek won her semifinal ensuring her stay at the top of the ranking.

Not letting go of that ranking ✊✊@iga_swiatek is through to her THIRD #RolandGarros final and extends her stay as World No.1!pic.twitter.com/8y3ZZ6okoB

— wta (@WTA) June 8, 2023

Sabalenka will have 8012 points in the WTA ranking after the French Open, while Iga has already secured a minimum of 8240, and if she wins in the final, she will have 8940. Muchova, on the other hand, thanks to her win over Sabalenka, is certain to move up to sixteenth place at least.