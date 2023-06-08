“This is the worst air quality we’ve had at least since the 60s”: NY governor

A smoky yellow haze generated by hundreds of Canadian wildfires hovered over a large swath of the United States on Thursday, causing breathing problems and flight disruptions and threatening to linger until the weekend and beyond.



The U.S. National Weather Service extended air quality alerts for another day for the East Coast from New England to South Carolina, as well as parts of the Midwest, including Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan.

Health officials in more than a dozen states have warned millions of residents that spending time outdoors could cause respiratory issues due to the high levels of fine particulates in the atmosphere.

As the smoke pushed southward, conditions were expected to improve in the Northeast on Thursday while worsening for residents in Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. In New York, a faint smell of burning wood lingered, even as patches of blue opened up in the morning skies.

The haze and low visibility prompted aviation officials to halt incoming flights to major airports in New York and Philadelphia from the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic region, and Ohio for a second day. All flights bound for the airport in Newark, New Jersey, a major New York-area airport, were delayed.

It was the worst case of wildfire smoke blanketing the U.S. Northeast in more than 20 years, according to private forecasting service AccuWeather.

Smoky conditions are likely to persist until Sunday, when a new storm system shifts the direction of prevailing winds and brings a chance of rainfall to parts of the country nearing drought conditions, according to the National Weather Service.

With an “unhealthy” Air Quality Index reading of 178, New York City’s air on Thursday was again more polluted than any major city in the world, topping cities such as Dhaka and Hanoi that are fixtures on the global bad-air list compiled by IQAir, a Swiss technology company.

“These are unprecedented numbers,” said New York Governor Kathy Hochul at a press conference in Albany on Thursday. “We would be concerned about a 200 level, which is where we are in much of the state today, 150, 200, 250, but for areas of our state, even yesterday, to have hit 400, that is extraordinary. This is the worst air quality we’ve had at least since the 1960s.’

The U.S. Air Quality Index (AQI) measures five major pollutants, including particulate matter produced by fires. The higher the reading, the more polluted the air is. Readings over 100 are classified as “unhealthy,” while those exceeding 300 are “hazardous.”

“This is not over,” continued Hochul. “We might get a little respite, but I don’t want people to let down their guard and to become complacent about this because we have to be prepared for the winds to shift. It is not safe to be outside. It is just not safe, especially for younger children, so let’s just keep monitoring the news; we’ll make sure everybody has it in real time when we get information. But right now, we would say that if it’s a week or so out, it’s too early to say what the situation will be. But today, tomorrow, it’s not a good idea to be out.”