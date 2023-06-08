Oleg Orlov’s trail begins in Moscow.

On Thursday, the trial of Oleg Orlov, co-chairman of the human rights organization Memorial, which works to defend human rights and investigate Stalinist crimes, began in Moscow. Orlov is charged with “repeatedly discrediting the army” for writing an article criticizing Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.



Orlov’s criminal case was initiated in connection with a Facebook post, according to Memorial’s Telegram statement, which announced the start of the trial. The post included a translation of an article written by Orlov and originally published by the French website Mediapart.

Orlov criticized Russia’s aggression in Ukraine in his article. He faces a sentence of three to five years in prison.

Memorial reported that Orlov requested the inclusion of Dmitry Muratov, the editor-in-chief of Novaya Gazeta and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, as a public defender in the trial. Despite the prosecutor’s objection, the judge agreed to this request, as stated in Memorial’s Telegram message.

Orlov, who came to prominence by opposing Soviet totalitarianism, told the independent Moscow Times last month that campaigners like him were to some extent following the path of anti-communist dissidents of the Cold War era.

“The state is again totalitarian,” he said.

Orlov had already been fined for holding anti-war banners in public. The new charges are based on an article he wrote denouncing Russia for waging the conflict.

“In my article, I spoke about the terrible role that war plays in the development of the political regime in our country,” he told the court, according to a Memorial post on Telegram.

“This is an opinion, reasoning, an evaluation,” he said, adding that he could not understand how he could be punished for expressing an opinion.

Founded in 1987, Memorial is one of the oldest and most respected Russian non-governmental organizations. In December 2021, it was designated as a “foreign agent” by the Russian authorities and subsequently dissolved.

In October 2022, Memorial was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize along with the head of the Belarusian Human Rights Center, Viasna, Ales Bialiatski, and the Ukrainian Center for Civil Liberties.