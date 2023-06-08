Biden, Sunak discuss economic cooperation, AI, and Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak discussed deepening close economic ties between the United States and Britain, as well as artificial intelligence and the ongoing situation in Ukraine during a meeting at the White House on Thursday.

The meeting comes as Western officials try to ascertain whether Russia was responsible for the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam, which has displaced thousands of people and caused major economic and environmental damage.

The two leaders will field questions at a joint news conference after their meeting, and will also issue a joint statement, officials said.

“We don’t have a closer ally than Great Britain,” Biden said after inviting the British PM to white house.

Today, I'll welcome the Prime Minister of one of America's closest Allies: the United Kingdom.

Looking forward to it, PM @RishiSunak.

— President Biden (@POTUS) June 8, 2023

Thursday’s discussion will touch on artificial intelligence safety, Britain said on Wednesday, saying it would host the first summit on the issue this autumn to discuss how the risks of AI can be mitigated through internationally coordinated action.

Economic deal

Sunak hopes to strengthen trading ties between Britain and the United States, keen to show some progress after the Biden administration quashed any speedy prospect of a post-Brexit free trade agreement between the two countries.

Britain has cemented deals with individual states and is hoping to reach other such “targeted agreements”.

Other agreements

The British PM is also expected to try to win Biden’s backing for Defense Minister Ben Wallace’s bid to become the next Secretary-General of NATO.

Sunak visited the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, where he met with Republican and Democratic congressional leaders.

Sunak said on Wednesday a new alliance would help London and Washington protect supply chains and navigate a global economy where new powers are “manipulating global markets, withholding crucial resources, and trying to establish a stranglehold over the industries that will define our future.”