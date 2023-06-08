45,000 Israelis gather in support of LGBTQ+ rights

An estimated 45,000 people packed the streets of Tel Aviv on Thursday for the city’s annual Pride parade in support of the rights of LGBTQ+ community members.

The drone video showed people waving rainbow flags and dancing through the streets in colorful outfits.

The @TelAviv Pride Parade is an opportunity for the LGBTQ+ community and allies to celebrate diversity, equality and love.

For those of you who haven't experienced #TLVPride, here's a sneak peek of what you can expect this weekend.

Aside from LGBTQ+ and their supporters, the march was also attended by anti-government protesters who have been demonstrating for more than 22 weeks against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing coalition government.

The community has reported a 400% increase in anti-LGBTQ incidents since Netanyahu’s cabinet was installed in December.

Secular Tel Aviv has long billed itself as a gay tourism hub, although in Jerusalem, an hour’s drive away, pious Jews, Muslims, and Christians set a more modest public tone.