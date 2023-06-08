El Niño climate pattern is now underway – NOAA

El Niño has officially returned and is likely to yield extreme weather later this year, from tropical cyclones spinning toward vulnerable Pacific islands to heavy rainfall in South America to drought in Australia.



The El Niño climate pattern, known for its warmer waters in the Eastern Pacific, is making a comeback after three years of the cooler La Niña pattern, as stated by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center.

This year’s El Niño is causing concern among scientists, who predict that it, combined with the effects of climate change, will result in record-high global temperatures. The last time a strong El Niño occurred in 2016, it contributed to the hottest year ever recorded.

In May, weak El Niño conditions began to emerge, with above-average sea surface temperatures strengthening across the equatorial Pacific Ocean. Even before the onset of this El Niño, the average global sea surface temperature in May was already 0.1°C (0.2°F) higher than any previously recorded. This alarming trend could intensify extreme weather events.

Experts are particularly worried about the impact on the world’s oceans. El Niño causes the waters in the Eastern Pacific to become warmer than usual. Researchers fear that this El Niño, along with the ongoing effects of climate change, will lead to devastating consequences.

A recent study published in the journal Science suggests that the economic losses caused by this year’s El Niño could reach USD 3 trillion globally. Such losses would be a result of extreme weather damaging agricultural production, and manufacturing, and facilitating the spread of diseases.

Governments in vulnerable countries are taking proactive measures to address the potential ramifications of this climate pattern. Peru, for instance, has allocated USD 1.06 billion to cope with the impacts of El Niño and climate change. Similarly, the Philippines, which is at risk of cyclones, has established a dedicated government team to handle the anticipated fallout.

Experts and meteorologists are emphasizing the unprecedented nature of the current situation. Michelle L’Heureux, a meteorologist with NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, states that we are entering uncharted territory.

As this El Niño continues to unfold, coupled with the ongoing warming from climate change, it is anticipated that global temperatures in 2023 or 2024 could reach new record highs. The urgency to address climate change and its impact on weather patterns is becoming increasingly evident.

How do we know it’s El Niño?



Most experts look to two agencies for confirmation that El Niño has kicked off: NOAA and Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology (BOM). The two agencies use different metrics for declaring El Niño, with the Australian definition slightly stricter.

NOAA calls an El Niño when ocean temperatures in the eastern and central equatorial Pacific have been 0.5 Celsius (0.9 Fahrenheit) higher than normal for the preceding month and have lasted or are expected to continue for another five consecutive, overlapping three-month periods. The agency also looks at a weakening of the trade winds and cloud cover.

Australia’s BOM needs things to be hotter, with the key regions of the eastern Pacific 0.8C (1.5F) warmer than average. On Tuesday, Australia issued its bulletin, noting a 70% chance of El Niño developing this year.

NOAA said there is a 56% chance that when this El Niño peaks in strength – normally during the Northern Hemisphere winter – it will be a strong event, meaning that Eastern Pacific sea surface temperatures are at least 1.5C higher than normal.

This could yield more intense impacts – from drought to cyclones – across the world.

Those with their warmest waters near the west coast of South America are deemed Eastern Pacific events, such as the strong 1997–98 El Niño. The other arises in the Central Pacific, near the equator around Hawaii, as was the case in the most recent 2015–16 event.

Weather anomalies can be more extreme depending on where the waters are warmest, making things drier or wetter in certain regions.

Some forecast models predict the 2023–24 winter to be a Central Pacific El Niño.

Impact on agriculture



Early signs of hot, dry weather caused by El Niño are threatening food producers across Asia, while American growers are counting on heavier summer rains from the weather phenomenon to alleviate the impact of severe drought.

The El Niño could lead to winter crop production falling 34% percent from record highs in Australia and also impacting palm oil and rice production in Indonesia, Malaysia – which supplies 80% of the world’s palm oil – and Thailand. In India, a country that largely depends on the monsoon rains for its summer crop, impacts from El Niño could be offset by the Indian Ocean Dipole, or the Indian Niño, yet below-normal rainfall was expected over the north-western parts of the country.