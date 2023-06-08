Eight dead after migrant boat capsizes of the coast of Libya

An inflatable dinghy capsized off the coasts of Libya on Thursday carrying 100 migrants, 92 of which were rescued off the coast of the Libyan city of Garabulli, a Commander of the Patrols of the Coast Guard and Ports in Garabulli said.

“We received a report from a fisherman at around 6 am, a telephone call to the Garabulli coast guard station, that there is an inflatable dinghy carrying 100 migrants that capsized at sea,” the coast guard told local media.

“We headed to the location and requested the support of the coast security unit, but they refused. Due to our lack of resources, fishermen cooperated with us, we were able to get to the migrants on time and thank God, we were able to rescue 92, while eight died,” Issa al-Zarrouk explained.

The migrants on board were believed to be nationals of Senegal, Mali, and Gambia. One of the rescued Senegalese migrants, who refrained from giving his name, said they wanted to head to Europe.

Libya is a major transit point for Africans seeking to make the perilous journey to Europe across the Mediterranean.

Hoping for a better life, some migrants manage to reach their destinations, others often get rescued, however, still many die during the journey.