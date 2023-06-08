EC continues pursuit over Poland’s supposed EU law violations

The European Commission opened an “infringement procedure” against Poland in connection with “the new law in Poland on the State Committee for the Examination of Russian influence on the internal security of Poland between 2007 and 2022,” it wrote in a press release on Thursday.

The Commission sent Poland a “letter of formal notice” for “violating EU law”. It has given “21 calendar days to reply to the letter of formal notice,” otherwise it will “send a reasoned opinion as the next step in the infringement procedure,” the press release adds.

Supposed law violations

The Commission cited seven violations of EU articles. These include “the principle of democracy (Articles 2 and 10 TEU)”, “the principles of legality and non-retroactivity of sanctions (Article 49 Charter)”, “general principles of legal certainty and res judicata”, “the rights to effective judicial protection (Article 47 Charter)”, “ne bis in idem and the protection of professional secrecy (Article 7 Charter)”, “the requirements of EU law relating to data protection (GDPR and Article 8 Charter)”, and unduly interference “with the democratic process”.

According to the EC, Poland’s new State Committee for the Examination of Russian influence could “create grave reputational damage for candidates” in the upcoming parliamentary elections, and “could limit the effectiveness of the political rights of persons elected in democratic elections.”

One of the Commission’s biggest grievances with the new committee is its ability to “impose sanctions prohibiting a public official to hold functions relating to the use of public funds for a period of up to 10 years.” The EC points out that this measure could apply to behavior that was “legal at the time of conduct” and therefore would violate “the principles of legality and of non-retroactivity.”

Outdated concerns

Although the Polish government is yet to respond to the EC’s formal notice, some of the concerns included in the letter have already been addressed by the country’s President Andrzej Duda on June 2.

At that time Duda said he would propose amendments to a law on the Committee for the Examination of Russian Influence, after it was heavily criticized by the Commission on May 30.

“Appalled by these allegations, I have prepared an amendment to the law, a series of provisions which regulate or amend the issues in this law which aroused the greatest controversies,” Duda said in a televised statement.

He said the proposed changes would include provisions banning members of parliament from becoming members of the committee, allowing appeals to a general court, not an administrative court, and removing the provisions which would allow people to be banned from office.

The Commission acknowledged that some propositions to change the law have been put forward, however, it still decided to open the infringement procedure.