Strasbourg court dismisses complaints about abortion law in Poland

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg on Thursday dismissed the accusations of eight Polish women who accused Poland of having no access to abortion. The ECHR cited, among other things, a lack of strong medical evidence.

Thursday’s ruling concerns eight Polish women who claimed their human rights were violated by a 2020 ruling by Poland’s Constitutional Court that banned abortions based on fetal defects in pregnancies.

The women, born between 1980 and 1993, argued in the indictment that they were effectively barred from access to legal abortion in cases of fetal abnormality.

They also argued that restrictions on abortion were not legal because the Constitutional Court was not impartial.

“The Court found that the applicants had failed to provide any convincing medical evidence proving that they had been at real risk of being directly affected by the 2020 legislative amendments. Nor had they produced any documents relating to their personal circumstances, making it impossible to assess their individual situations.” the ECHR wrote in a press release.

“The consequences for the applicants of the legislative amendments were thus too remote and abstract for them to arguably claim to be “victims” within the meaning of the European Convention of Human Rights,” the ECHR added.

The ECHR emphasized that some 1,000 similar cases are still ongoing.