Syrian refugee wounds four children in knife attack in French town

A Syrian national wounded four children and an adult in a knife attack in a French park on Thursday, police said, two of the children are critically ill in hospital.

The attack, which happened in the French alpine town of Annecy, was carried out by a Syrian national, identified as Abdalmasih H, with legal refugee status in France, a police official told Reuters.

Witnesses said at least one of the children wounded in the attack was in a stroller. The incident took place at around 07:45 GMT in the playground of a lakeside park in Annecy, a town in the French Alps.

“He jumped (in the playground), started shouting and then went towards the strollers, repeatedly hitting the little ones with a knife,” a witness who gave his name as Ferdinand told BFM TV.

L'immigration de masse… une chance pour la France…

Enfants blessés à Annecy : ce que l'on sait de l'attaque au couteauhttps://t.co/5gO9ZXEDrw pic.twitter.com/cRyy9V08QS

— Quel beau monde (@Quelbeaumonde2) June 8, 2023

“Mothers were crying, everybody was running,” said George, another witness and owner of a nearby restaurant.

The TV channel showed footage of several policemen overpowering an individual in a park.

“Children and one adult are between life and death. The nation is in shock,” French President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement on Twitter, calling the attack “an act of absolute cowardice”.

French Interior minister Gerald Darmanin said on Twitter that the attacker had been arrested.

Two children and one adult are in life-threatening condition, while two children were slightly hurt, police said.

Murder of 12 year old Parisian sparks immigration row in France

Grief and outrage in France over the murder of a 12-year-old girl found dumped in a plastic trunk in Paris has turned into a political row over the…

see more

Witnesses said at least one child involved was in a stroller.

BFM TV showed footage of several policemen overpowering an individual in a park.

“Nothing more abominable than to attack children,” French national assembly speaker Yael Braun-Pivet said on Twitter. The French parliament observed a minute of silence to mark the incident. There was no mention of a change in tact over immigration or refugee policy though.

According to a source familiar with the matter, Abdalmasih H. was carrying a cross and a Christian prayer book at the time of his arrest. In his asylum application, he declared himself to be a “Christian from Syria”, BFM TV reported.

His name does not appear in any police file in the world. He does not suffer from any psychological disorder and should therefore be able to be questioned by the investigators.

A recurring theme

The case rekindles unpleasant memories for the French from last year when the country was struck with grief and outrage over the murder of 12-year-old girl Lola, who was found dumped in a plastic trunk in Paris.

Dahbia Benkired, a 24 year old Algerian immigrant who was under orders to leave France, is still awaiting trial, accused of murder, rape as well as acts of torture.

A Rwandan refugee, while awaiting trial for causing a major fire in 2020 (for which received a four year prison sentence), that ravaged the cathedral in the French city of Nantes, allegedly murdered a Catholic priest in western France in 2021, for which he is facing legal action.

Also, in 2020 Abdoullakh Abouyezidovich Anzorov, an 18-year-old Russian Muslim refugee beheaded a French secondary school teacher, in Éragny-sur-Oise, a suburb of Paris.

Other attacks

January 11, 2023 – A man attacked and wounded six people at the Gare du Nord train station in Paris with a home-made weapon, leaving one with serious injuries, before being shot by off-duty police officers.

December 23, 2022 – A gunman killed three people at a Kurdish cultural centre and nearby Kurdish cafe in central Paris, prompting violent street protests.

October 29, 2020 – An attacker with a knife killed three people and wounded several others at a church in the southern city of Nice.

January 3, 2020 – Police shot dead a man near Paris after he went on a rampage with a knife in a park, killing one person and wounding two more.

October 3, 2019 – Mickael Harpon, 45, an IT specialist with security clearance to work in the Paris police headquarters, killed three police officers and one civilian employee before being shot dead by police. He had converted to Islam 10 years earlier.

March 23, 2018 – A gunman killed three people in southwestern France after holding up a car, firing on police and taking hostages in a supermarket. Security forces stormed the building and killed him.

July 26, 2016 – Two attackers killed a priest and seriously wounded another hostage in a church in northern France before being shot dead by police. Francois Hollande, president at the time, said the hostage-takers had pledged allegiance to Islamic State.

July 14, 2016 – A gunman drove a heavy truck into a crowd celebrating Bastille Day in Nice, killing 86 people and injuring scores more in an attack claimed by Islamic State. The attacker was identified as a Tunisian-born Frenchman.

June 14, 2016 – A Frenchman of Moroccan origin stabbed a police commander to death outside his home in a Paris suburb and killed his partner, who also worked for the police. The attacker told police he was answering an appeal by Islamic State.

Nov. 13, 2015 – Paris was rocked by multiple gun and bomb attacks on entertainment sites around the city, in which 130 people were killed and 368 wounded. Islamic State said it was responsible. Two of the 10 known perpetrators were Belgian citizens and three were French.

January 7-9, 2015 – Two Islamist militant gunmen broke into satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo’s offices on Jan. 7 and killed 12 people. Another militant killed a policewoman the next day and took hostages at a supermarket on Jan. 9, killing four before police shot him dead.