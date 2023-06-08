Pope’s post-op tests good, doctors report

Pope Francis was in good general condition on Thursday morning after his first night in hospital following abdominal surgery, had rested well and the results of the first post-operation tests were good, doctors said.



Pope expected to have abdomen surgery

Pope Francis, 86, will have surgery on his abdomen on Wednesday afternoon at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital, the Vatican said in a statement.

“The medical team following the post-operation recovery of the pontiff say that Pope Francis spent a tranquil night, with a prolonged rest,” the Vatican said in a statement.

“He is in good general condition, alert and breathing spontaneously. The results of routine tests are good,” it reported, adding that the 86-year-old pope will rest for the remainder of the day.

Francis underwent a three-hour operation in a Rome hospital on Wednesday to repair a hernia, which doctors said was successful enough that he should have no limitations on his travels and other activities after he recovers.

The pope expresses his gratitude for the many get-well messages he has received and asks people to continue to pray for him.

Doctor Sergio Alfieri, the chief surgeon who operated on the pope at Rome’s Gemelli hospital, said had reacted well to general anesthesia and that he expected the pontiff to be in hospital for about 5-7 days.

But, speaking to reporters after the surgery, Alfieri cautioned that while strong, the pope was elderly and recently had bronchitis so “we will take all necessary precautions” regarding the timing of the hospital stay.