Ukraine’s Zelenskyy visits Kherson flooded after dam destruction

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the flooded southern region of Kherson on Thursday to discuss emergency operations after flooding caused by the destruction of a huge dam.



Some 600 sq km of Kherson region under water, official reports

The President visited a road crossing in Kherson where people were being evacuated.

He also met local authorities to discuss “the operational situation in the region as a result of the disaster, evacuation of the population from potential flood zones, elimination of the emergency caused by the dam explosion, organization of life support for the flooded areas,” Zelenskyy said on the Telegram messaging app.

“Also, the prospects for restoring the region’s ecosystem and the operational military situation in the man-made disaster area,” he added.

Сьогодні – в Херсоні. Нарада щодо ліквідації наслідків 🇷🇺 теракту на Каховській гідроелектростанції. Порятунок людей. Протидія екоциду. Безліч гуманітарних питань. На всі маємо дати відповідь. Дякую кожному і кожній, хто допомагає нашим 🇺🇦 людям! Дякую всім у світі, хто засуджує… pic.twitter.com/9Gg8dXifZK

— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 8, 2023

Kherson lies on the Dnipro, about 60 km (37 miles) downstream from the Kakhovka dam.

Kherson’s governor had said earlier on Thursday that 600 square kilometers of the region were underwater – most of it on the Russian-occupied side of the river – and that nearly 2,000 people had already left affected areas.