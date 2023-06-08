Some 600 sq km of Kherson region under water, official reports

About 600 square kilometers of the Kherson region in southern Ukraine were underwater on Thursday following the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam, the regional governor said.



Kherson inhabitants partake with police, rescuers in evacuation efforts

On Tuesday, Ukrainian authorities reported that Russians had blown up the dam in Nova Kakhovka overnight from Monday to Tuesday, which forms the 240-kilometer-long Kakhovka Reservoir.

Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said 68% of the flooded territory was on the Russian-occupied left bank of the Dnipro River. The “average level of flooding” in the Kherson region on Thursday morning was 5.61 meters, he said.

“We’re already working. We will help everyone that has ended up in trouble,” he said in a video statement of the flooding caused by the collapse of the dam, which is about 60 km upstream from Kherson.

“Despite the immense danger and constant Russian shelling, evacuation from zones of flooding is continuing,” Prokudin said, adding that almost 2,000 people had left flooded territory as of Thursday morning.

The situation in the occupied part of Kherson region is absolutely catastrophic. The occupiers simply abandoned people in these terrible conditions. Without rescue, without water, just on the rooftops in flooded communities. And this is another deliberate crime of Russia: after… pic.twitter.com/SPGzXyoCen

— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 7, 2023

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address late on Wednesday that it was impossible to predict how many people would die in Russian-occupied areas due to the flooding.

Danger ‘for decades to come’

Mines uprooted and dispersed by floodwaters surging downstream from the breached dam could pose a grave danger to civilians for decades to come, the Red Cross warned.

“In the past, we knew where the hazards were. Now we don’t know. All we know is that they [mines] are somewhere downstream,” said Erik Tollefsen, head of the Weapon Contamination Unit at the International Committee of the Red Cross.

“It is with a certain horror that we look at the news coming out,” said Tollefsen in an audio clip, adding that World War Two mines found underwater in Denmark in 2015 were still active.