Polish PM deems court ruling on Turów mine ‘illegal’

Mateusz Morawiecki has called a decision by a Warsaw court to suspend an environmental permit for the contentious Turów lignite mine on the Polish-Czech border “illegal” and against Polish interests.



Poland to keep Turów lignite mine going despite court ruling

The government will use “all possible legal measures” to keep the Turów lignite mine on the Polish-Czech border running despite a Warsaw court…

The Provincial Administrative Court in Warsaw ruled on Tuesday that the open-cast lignite mine posed a threat to the environment and suspended the implementation of an environmental permit, which had been issued by the General Environmental Protection Authority (GDOS) last September.

Commenting on the ruling, Morawiecki said during a visit to the mine on Wednesday that “this is lawlessness and a clear blow to Polish interests.”

“There is no need to carry out this ruling, because a court ruling that does not take into account the interests of Poles, but takes into account the interests of foreigners, is illegal,” he added.

As the Prime Minister emphasized, the court’s decision also “does not take into account the supply of electricity to nurseries, hospitals and schools.” He pledged that if the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party wins the general election this October, the government “will not let this mine be closed.”

“We are the guardians, we are the protectors of the Polish mining industry,” Morawiecki stressed.