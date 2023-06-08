For many years Russian disinformation has been described as a key tactic in the military doctrine of Russia. The founder of “Mriya Report” Mr. Joseph Friedberg joined us on Wednesday on Rock Rachon to talk about the constant information warfare, organizations like “Mriya” must wage against Russian agents of influence in order to get Ukraine the help it needs.
Rock Rachon 07.06
For many years Russian disinformation has been described as a key tactic in the military doctrine of Russia. The founder of “Mriya Report” Mr. Joseph Friedberg joined us on Wednesday on Rock Rachon to talk about the constant information warfare, organizations like “Mriya” must wage against Russian agents of influence in order to get Ukraine the help it needs.