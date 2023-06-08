NEM Dubrovnik: TVP World’s debate on CEE region

Within the 10th edition of NEM Dubrovnik, one of the most important television industry events in the CEE region, TVP World had the pleasure to organize the “Central Europe: what story do we want to tell the world?” debate.



How does the CEE region’s identity and image fare in comparison to the rest of Europe? The debate’s aim was to help better comprehend this unique region and the opportunities it brings. We invited renowned experts to join the discussion.

‘Eastern Europe’ an ‘imaginary concept’

Speaking of the origin of the “Eastern Europe” concept, our first guest – Sergej Sumlenny, a founder and co-director of European Resilience Initiative Center (ERIC) in Berlin, and an Eastern Europe expert, recalled that the term is purely imaginary, explaining that it was originally created “as a part of the alienation of the region” by Russia.

“We can use it [the term] the other way now, but we must understand the origin of the concept to avoid its misusage,” he emphasized.

A matter of perspective

The panel’s second speaker – Robert Šveb, Director General of Croatian Radiotelevision (HRT), agreed that the division into West and East is purely “perspective-dependent.”

“For us [Croatians], the East is everything which actually lies south from our country, not east,” he pointed out, explaining that it is all rooted in the region’s history and emphasizing the role of the Roman Empire in it.

‘The region has changed’

Jason Jay Smart, Ph.D. – a political adviser and Special Correspondent for the Kyiv Post, who also participated in the debate, recalled that the education system in the U.S. had often skipped the CEE region’s history, assuming that countries located there “were lost to socialism”.

“That has obviously changed,” he added, pointing to Poland as an example of extraordinary growth after the defeat of Communism. He also praised TVP World for being the fastest-growing English language channel in the region.

Smart also emphasized the growing importance of CEE since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

Our region ‘has much to show’

Filip Styczyński – TVP World Director, said that he used to consider Poland as part of the Western World, pointing out that many nations commonly perceived as “Eastern” used to have the complex connected to their location on the map.

Just like his preceding speaker, he stressed that “it has totally changed.”

“After the full invasion of Ukraine, when the world saw the dedication of our [the region’s] people to help those in need, now we can see, as so-called ‘Eastern Europeans’, that we have much to show”.

NEM Dubrovnik

The NEM conference is held annually in Dubrovnik in Croatia and broadly targets representatives of the audiovisual industry, including television stations, cable and satellite TV providers, production, distribution, and technological companies, media and marketing agencies, as well as specialists connected to the television industry.

Thanks to the collaboration with representatives of 700 companies and institutions, NEM Dubrovnik constitutes an important platform for professionals in the media and telecommunication industries to cooperate and exchange ideas and experiences. NEM’s focus is on the region of Central and Eastern Europe. This year’s edition of the event will be its 10th installment.





Photos: TVP World