This episode of our program looks at stories from Russian propaganda that are fast approaching a critical mass of ridiculousness, where even the Kremlin’s own minions are laughing at it. In recognition of this feat, we here at Break the Fake have decided to award Comrade Konashenkov the Order of the Red Clown Nose.
Break the Fake 07.06
