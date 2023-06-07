World News 07.06

In this edition of World News, the main stories involved the mass evacuations in Kherson following the destruction of Nova Kakhovka dam and the ensuing crisis caused by weather released from the reservoir. The floods unleashed by the collapsed dam are threatening to destroy farmlands, displace local fauna, and deprive the entire Crimean peninsula of fresh water. In today’s installment, we covered Poland’s air force, which will soon begin operating a fleet of FA-50 light fighter aircraft manufactured in South Korea.



The largest air exercise in NATO’s history – The drills – will see 250 aircraft from 25 countries perform around 2-thousand flights above the North and Baltic Seas.

Our guest, Michał Mikołajczyk, an executive board member of the Polish Red Cross, shed more light on the role of the Polish Red Cross.