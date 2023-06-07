Intense battle footage from the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade storming Russian positions on Bakhmut’s flanks is covered by this episode of the program. The outcome is the Russians having lost a crucial forward position and being forced back a kilometer or so. Ukrainian forces conducted a number of strikes on the Russian-occupied Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. Russian positions were hit in Melitopol, Mariupol, and a number of smaller towns.
Military Mind 07.06
