Military Mind 07.06

Intense battle footage from the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade storming Russian positions on Bakhmut’s flanks is covered by this episode of the program. The outcome is the Russians having lost a crucial forward position and being forced back a kilometer or so. Ukrainian forces conducted a number of strikes on the Russian-occupied Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. Russian positions were hit in Melitopol, Mariupol, and a number of smaller towns.

