Estonia’s parliament seeking international tribunal for Russian crimes in Ukraine

Eerik-Niiles Kross, a member of the Estonian parliament’s foreign affairs committee, submitted a draft statement on Wednesday, on behalf of 94 deputies calling for the establishment of a special international tribunal for Russian crimes in Ukraine. Efforts to establish the tribunal have been called “an Estonian foreign policy priority,” the BNS news agency reported.



The bill calls for individual accountability of those involved in the planning, preparation, initiation and commission of the crime of aggression against Ukraine, and for the establishment of a special international tribunal under the auspices of the United Nations for this purpose.

“It is the duty of the world to hold accountable those involved in planning, preparing, initiating or committing the crime of aggression against Ukraine, as well as the perpetrators of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes,” the MEPs noted.

According to the document, the crime of aggression is by its very nature a crime committed by the leadership of the state. “Without the trial of the perpetrators of the crime of aggression, it will not be possible to achieve a just and lasting peace both in Ukraine and throughout Europe,” the authors pointed out.

They stressed that a special international court for the crime of aggression established under the auspices of the UN General Assembly is to prosecute the leadership of the Russian Federation. These efforts have been identified as a priority of Estonian foreign policy.

Parliament called on the Estonian government and president to raise this issue at all meetings with foreign authorities, in all international organizations of which the Republic of Estonia is a member, as well as in all international forums in which it participates. The authorities were also called on to strengthen cooperation with the government of Ukraine on investigating the crime of aggression and bringing the perpetrators to justice.

“The Riigikogu calls on governments and national parliaments around the world, especially Estonia’s allies, to actively support the establishment of a special international tribunal under the auspices of the UN General Assembly,” the draft reads.