Air quality alerts over U.S. as Canada wildfires rage on

Over 55 million people in the eastern U.S. have been cautioned about unhealthy and dangerous air caused by a thick layer of wildfire smoke from Canada which is presently struggling with its largest wave of early season fires yet.



Canada’s wildfires have led to a deterioration in the air quality in the U.S.

The most severe smoke is expected to affect the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Carolinas, with these regions experiencing smoky conditions until at least Thursday, June 8.

Metropolitan regions in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut are currently experiencing air quality indexes (AQIs) surpassing 150, denoting an “unhealthy” level as stated by AirNow.gov, the official government website.

Philadelphia’s AQI reached 205 on Wednesday morning, falling into the “very unhealthy” category, prompting authorities to issue a “code red” alert advising certain citizens to remain indoors.

James Garrow, spokesperson for the Philadelphia Department of Public Health, stated that the elderly, young children, pregnant women, and those with heart or lung conditions may face severe health consequences due to the smoke.

“For those who are not considered to be in a sensitive group, we are asking those folks to avoid strenuous activities outdoors like jogging or exercising,” Garrow told CNN.

Meanwhile, New York City, Jersey City in New Jersey, and New Haven in Connecticut registered “unhealthy” AQIs ranging from 155 to 171 on Wednesday morning.

According to the air quality tracker IQair, at a certain point on Tuesday night, New York City had the highest level of air pollution among major cities worldwide. Later on, it dropped to the second-worst position, with New Delhi, India, surpassing it in terms of air pollution.

Although New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington, DC, are anticipated to witness an enhancement in their air quality as the day progresses, the air quality over Boston, Pittsburgh, and Raleigh, North Carolina, is expected to deteriorate on Wednesday.

Canada’s Minister of Public Safety, Bill Blair has provided an update on the scope of the fires.

He says, so far there have been 2,293 wildfires in Canada this season which have burned approximately 3.8 million hectares of land. 414 wildfires are currently burning with 239 of them being out of control. There are 20,183 people who remain evacuated from their homes.