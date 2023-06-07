Eastern Express 07.06

Wednesday’s episode of Eastern Express looks at the current military problems in Russia. Putin, once a hegemon or “father” of Russia, had unchallenged power as the highest arbitrator in disputes within the ruling elite. However, in the context of an unsuccessful and protracted war with Ukraine, internal disputes that once gave Putin an advantage may now even be a burden. Especially since their participants are no longer holding back. The war within the Kremlin debate has allowed for much more here.

