Does the Ukrainian director of this documentary provide the Germans with an alibi?

One conclusion to draw from “The Natural History of Destruction” might be that the Germans suffered harm similar to, or possibly even worse, than other nations did in the course of WW2.

In Poland, reactions to this film must have been highly emotional. “The Natural History of Destruction ” is a 2022 documentary directed by Sergei Loznitsa. It deals with the bombing of German cities by the Allied air forces in the course of WW2.

When the documentary was screened at Warsaw’s recently concluded “20th Docs Against Gravity Festival” [the online edition of which ended on June 4], the director was accused of diminishing the blame of the German nation for the 1939-1945 genocide.

There is no narrative per se in the film. For its nearly 110-minute duration, all we see is a series of unique archival clips attesting to how the idyllic life of German civilians was ruined as a result of the Allied carpet bombings.

The director was inspired by ”Air War and Literature”, an essay by the German writer Winfried Georg Sebald who died in 2001. But the essay is an indictment about German cultural awareness. Sebald maintains that the terrible experiences the civilian populations of Cologne, Hamburg and Dresden, for example, underwent as their cities were razed by bombs had never been properly addressed or analyzed. In fact, he points out that when it comes to addressing this issue, German literature is dominated by silence and hypocrisy. Even in those instances where the horror of conflagration crops up in individual works, it is aestheticized and elevated in such a way that confronting the cruel reality becomes the exception. If anything, Sebald points out how his compatriots have failed to account for the evil done to the world by the Third Reich.

In Poland, the writer’s attitude should doubtless be received with appreciation. So, the question arises: why has the Loznitsa documentary, inspired as it is by Sebald’s essay, met with such criticism among Polish viewers? Before I attempt an answer, let me briefly remind you of the director’s background.

Loznitsa, a nearly 59-year-old, Russian-speaking citizen of Ukraine from Belarus, has been living in Germany since 2001. His features and documentaries have won awards at numerous international festivals. Much of his work features the dark face of Russia, both contemporary and past.

His professional beginnings are intriguing. Before becoming a director, he graduated with an engineering degree in mathematics and worked at the Institute of Cybernetics in Kiev, dealing with, among other things, artificial intelligence. This was still in the Soviet times of the 1980s-1990s, a period when he also worked as a translator of Japanese. Institutions such as the Kiev institute he was associated with remained under the supervision of Soviet special services, and carried out research in strategic areas of interest to the USSR.

By Filip Memchesbr>

Translated by Agnieszka Rakoczy