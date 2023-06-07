Clothes treasure hunters. Second-hand shops back in fashion

According to the survey “Fashion for second-hand shops”, conducted in 2022 by LESS GROUP as many as 69% of Poles shop in thrift stores. It turns out that such places are mostly visited by youngsters – the survey has revealed that 83% of people under 25 buy second-hand clothes.

“LESS” is not the only platform that observes this market (and operates in it). There are: UAE-based – sic! – BFL Group, Australian Best&Less, SecondHandy, ThredUp and numerous other sites, scattered across the Internet. And if to take into account the simple corner shops of the “at Zosia and Klaudia’s” type, a series of racks full of interesting-looking, clean and pressed, and often labelled clothes, there is serious competition for boutiques selling new rags, often of inferior quality to those used ones, for peanuts.



Research carried out in Poland over the last two years shows that people shop in thrift stores for economic reasons (70-88% of consumers), as well as out of regard for the opportunity to get a good deal on branded or rare garments (75%), and high-quality products (63%). Concern for the environment is also growing in importance (54%).

By Magdalena Kawalec-Segond

Translated by Dominik Szczęsny-Kostanecki