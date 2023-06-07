Make room for Him!

In a few days’ time, Corpus Christi processions will take place on city streets and country roads all over Poland. As for hundreds of years girls will scatter little flowers, boys will ring the bells with all their might, women shall wear colourful regional costumes, men shall lift embroidered banners and holy images (feretrons), ribbons will flutter. People shall go without paying attention to what commentators write about them and their Church.

According to the publicists of Gazeta Wyborcza for example, the Catholic Church is a source of unimaginable and incessant oppression. Priests are portrayed in a context of crime and frustration, the traditional family, based on the Church’s teachings leads to violence and misfortune, mothers – at best – destroy their children’s personalities, because abortion is the best solution anyway, fathers aren’t fit for anything, besides they pose a threat to almost everything, because the institution of marriage is a catastrophe. If we were to content ourselves with the image of the Church put forward by this newspaper, we would have no choice but to bury ourselves. Or at least go to a shrink for advice and to find out who has actually lost their mind.

If it is so bad and terrible, why am I surrounded by friends and relatives who have children and respect their seniors? If they are Catholics they go to church and to confession every Sunday, they attend parish retreats, they belong to congregations and associations, both Catholic and other Christian ones, as well as Jewish in the case of people of that denomination. Does it mean that they don’t have problems in their families? That there are no problems in the Church? Of course there are, always have been and always will be but they don’t determine the nature of the Church and the family.



After all, we are still a country where the dominant model of social life is the family, made up of a mother, father and children, most often in close relationship with the grandparents, who usually help the next generation to look after the youngest. Such a family takes part in the social life, often it gets engaged in helping others, not necessarily openly: they don’t talk about it on TV, don’t show off, but they are active, and how! This is reflected in the huge, long-term aid to war refugees from Ukraine, but also in systematic charity work in Polish parishes, extra meals for children from socially disadvantaged families, in-kind support before major holidays, free private tuition, weekend and summer holiday trips, to name but a few. Countless Polish families are constantly there – no one tells them to do so, no one forces them.

By Barbara Sułek-Kowalska

Translated by Dominik Szczęsny-Kostanecki