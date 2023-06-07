If Putin manipulates the West, Ukraine will be in trouble

There was a wave of migrants on the Polish-Belarusian border, and that was a concrete element of the strategy. Poland responded very effectively to the actions of Russia and Belarus, but it is not impossible that this could happen again on the next occasion,” says Professor Mark Galeotti, a British historian and political scientist.

TVP Weekly: Do you know that some politicians and political commentators still refer to the Gerasimov doctrine, [1] which is in fact a fake doctrine created by Mr. Galeotti…

Prof. Mark Galeotti: (laugh) Right. You see, the original speech that I reported on, which I foolishly referred to as the Gerasimov Doctrine, was not really intended for people to take seriously. It was just the character talking about the Russian understanding of the West. The Kremlin still thinks that the evil West has some political technologies, some schemes that allow it to overthrow regimes that it does not like. The Arab Spring uprisings, the colour revolutions in the post-Soviet space, and so on. Instead of seeing these as natural reactions to authoritarian, corrupt regimes, the Russians have chosen to see the hand of the West, and especially CIA, behind all of this. And look, I think that’s clearly nonsense, first of all, and that’s the most important thing to say. The Russians are completely wrong to think that there is some sort of secret Western plan that has not been leaked to the New York Times. Second, I think it was interesting because it showed us exactly what was going on in the Kremlin. I do not think someone like Garasimov necessarily believes or cares about the Arab Spring. If the Kremlin is concerned about it, then Garasimov simply has to assure him that the military has all matters under control.

Does this mean that the Russians have no great doctrine?

Exactly. But there is a little bit of truth in it in the way the Russians clearly have considered themselves for years to be in a war with the West. A political, non-shooting war with the West. A West that is much richer and more powerful than Russia in almost all respects. What Russia does have, however, is the will and the ability to use basically all kinds of subversive methods. And like any good geopolitical guerrilla, it fights where it thinks it is strongest and we are weakest, which is in that we are democratic nations, we have disagreements between countries and the like. So the Russians came from a perspective of completely misunderstanding: they thought this was the evil Western plot, and then they thought, well, if you are going to use these techniques, we are going to do it, too. But nonetheless, the Russians hit on something that is important, especially in the modern world.

In your last book, among other things, you introduced the concept of hybrid war, an idea as old as war itself. Would Machavielli be proud of Putin?

Well, not at all. I think for two reasons. One is that Machiavelli’s most famous book, The Prince, which says it’s better to be feared than to be loved, if you can’t be both, was written in part almost as a satire and a cautionary tale. Basically, he looked at people like the Borgias, this big, powerful, ruthless dynastic family, and more or less warned them: what could happen? But he couldn’t do it directly, so he tried indirectly. But what really stands out is that, from Machiavelli’s point of view, it’s important to know what you’re doing. Machiavelli favours not just will or ruthlessness, but above all reason. And I think that’s the crucial point.

I think what we have really seen, and we see so strikingly today in this terrible war in Ukraine, are the limitations of Vladimir Putin, that this man is really not the great geopolitical thinker that some people want to portray. I think Machiavelli would say that the ultimate test is what you leave behind when you leave. And I think it’s clear that Putin will leave a disastrous and toxic legacy for Russia. He has poisoned the country’s relations with much of the world. He has destroyed the military apparatus that he spent more than 20 years trying to build, and he’ll leave deep, deep scars on the Russian economy. So, no, I don’t think Machiavelli would be proud of him.

Interviewed by Cezary Korycki