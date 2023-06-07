Ukrainian counteroffensive is coming. But it won’t be tanks that decide the outcome of the war

Western analysts are warning: The Russians – colloquially speaking – have gotten their act together. They have learned to operate efficiently with what they have. This applies to all areas in which the fight is conducted.

The lonely T-34 tank driving through Red Square among other military vehicles parading on May 9th as the only representative of its class, evoked smiles of disbelief and pity among observers around the world. How is that possible? The armoured might, boasting the largest number of tanks on the planet, for which the May show of force has always been a pillar of imperial pride, presents a specimen straight from a museum for the parade? Instead of the usually displayed state-of-the-art T-14 Armata tank, Putin’s pride, which was hailed as a revelation a few years ago and respected by specialists but was only seen on parades, and now suddenly disappeared… Puzzling.

Of course, the propaganda machine knew how to handle this problem perfectly by pointing out that the T-34 was the tank on which the Soviet forces defeated Nazi Germany, so it will always remain in the hearts of Russian patriots as a symbol of victory, right next to the “papasha” (PPSh-41 machine gun, “daddy”). However, detractors sarcastically remarked that all modern tanks went to war with Ukraine, including the less modern ones, and parading nearly 70-year-old T-55 tanks is quite embarrassing because those tanks didn’t reach Berlin, and their participation in the Arab-Israeli wars didn’t leave the best impression.

At the same time, while a spirited Russian tanker, emerging from the turret of an identical tank to the one familiar to all boys growing up in the communist Poland, “Rudy” with the tactical number 102 (the name of the fictional tank from a novel and TV series Four Tank-Men and a Dog -ed.), drove past the solemn Vladimir Vladimirovich and the appalled Alexander Lukashenko, Ukrainian tank crews were training on operating modern Western tanks, and the first vehicles were already in Ukraine.

Kyiv doesn’t have a colossal advantage

As usual, Poland took the lead, having delivered nearly 300 Soviet tanks, T-72s, and our own variation of this tank, the PT-91 “Twardy,” the year before, which helped during the most difficult period. At the beginning of 2023, amid squabbles with Germany over Leopards, Poland announced that it would provide a company of these vehicles, which means 14 units from its own resources. It was mid-January, Chancellor Scholz was then engaged in an embarrassing dialogue with the United States, saying that if they deliver, we will too, which resulted in Joe Biden promising Abrams tanks, and thus Germany also decided to transfer a company of 14 tanks, followed by the gathering of Leopards from various sources in Europe.

Shortly after the Poles, the British handed over a company of Challengers, of course, after training the crews. The matter of tanks became so fashionable in European political circles at the beginning of the year that even Emmanuel Macron, who never misses an opportunity to show off, said he was “considering” the transfer of Leclerc tanks, but fortunately, it ended with mere considerations. Why fortunately, we will discuss in a moment.

Around the end of the first quarter, it was possible to gather about 100 Leopards of various generations acquired from several countries, and they began to arrive in Ukraine successively. Even distant Spain delivered six units. Greece, the owner of 350 Leopards, remained unfazed, fearing an attack from its NATO ally, Turkey, which possesses 320 of these vehicles.

Together with 31 Abrams tanks, this tank collection allows for arming approximately three heavy mechanised brigades. I don’t want to engage in Talmudic considerations of how many tanks should be assigned to a brigade, whether such a brigade is based on wartime or peacetime establishment, and in relation to this number and establishment, whether it is an armoured or mechanised brigade, and whether, as a result, there are three or four of such brigades. I will only say that according to experts, these tanks constitute a significant striking force, especially when combined with infantry fighting vehicles. The Americans themselves have delivered or are expected to deliver around 150 Strykers and Bradleys. However, it is difficult to speak of creating any colossal advantage. Numerically, this cannot restore the armoured capabilities of the Ukrainian army, although in terms of quality, Western tanks are certainly superior to their Russian and post-Soviet counterparts.

by Robert Bogdański

Translated by jz