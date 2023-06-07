Gov’t to support energy-intensive companies to tune of EUR 1.11 bln

The Polish government has agreed to trade unions’ demands to offer further support to energy-intensive companies this year amid an ongoing energy crisis.

Prices of energy commodities rose after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 causing a number of energy-intensive Polish companies to struggle with energy costs.

The agreement between the government and the Solidarity trade union, concluded on Wednesday, indicates that the development ministry is working on a programme to compensate enterprises for additional electricity and natural gas costs this year. The programme, whose total cost is estimated at PLN 5 bln (EUR 1.11 bln), has been sent for legislative work.

The programme’s provisions are currently being agreed with the European Commission as part of a pre-notification process and are also gathering opinions as part of the pre-consultation phase, the agreement states. The document also says that in line with Solidarity’s demands, the programme is being designed with the possibility of claiming aid within three time periods.

The programme launched by the government last year provided assistance with additional energy costs for 280 energy-intensive enterprises.