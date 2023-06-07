Russia blew up the dam regardless of its own soldiers being present: CNN

Ukrainian troops claim to have witnessed Russian soldiers being swept up in floodwaters and fleeing the east bank of the Dnipro River after the collapse of the Nova Kakhovka dam. According to a Ukrainian officer, many Russian troops were killed or wounded in the chaotic aftermath.



Capt. Andrei Pidlisnyi, an officer in Ukraine’s armed forces, revealed that when the dam collapsed in the early hours of Tuesday morning, the Russian soldiers stationed on the east bank were unable to escape. Pidlisnyi stated, “All the regiments the Russians had on that side were flooded.” He further alleged that the Russians had intentionally attacked the dam to disrupt Ukrainian forces’ plans for an upcoming offensive.

According to Pidlisnyi, who spoke to CNN, the Russians deliberately attacked the dam to thwart Ukrainian forces’ preparations for an impending offensive.

“Around 3 a.m., the enemy blew up the Kakhovka Hydro Power Plant in order to raise the water level to flood the approaches and the left bank of the Dnipro River, as well as the settlements located there. And to make it impossible for the Ukrainian armed forces to advance in the future,” he claimed.

Crucial location



The topography of the area played a crucial role in the impact on Russia’s military forces located on the east bank. Pidlisnyi pointed out that the left bank is lower than the right bank, resulting in more flooding on the enemy’s side. This flooding affected their positions, including trenches and civilian houses where they resided.

To maintain the element of surprise, Pidlisnyi proposed that the Russian units in danger may not have been informed of the danger’s impending arrival. However, it remains unclear at this point whether the dam collapse was deliberate or a result of structural failure since the Russians had occupied the dam in March of the previous year. Evidence supporting either side’s claim has yet to emerge, and further analysis of videos, satellite imagery, and other data is required.

Ukraine’s government has supported Pidlisnyi’s assertion that Russia deliberately blew up the dam, while the Kremlin has countered by claiming that it was a Ukrainian attack. The conflicting narratives add to the complexity of the situation and the challenges of establishing the truth.

The consequences of the dam collapse and subsequent flooding are likely to have significant implications for both sides involved in the conflict. As the situation unfolds, further investigations and assessments will be necessary to determine the true cause of the dam’s collapse and the extent of the damage inflicted on the Russian and Ukrainian forces in the area.

‘Russian fortification damage and floating mines’



Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister, Hanna Malar, has stated that the collapse of the Nova Kakhovka dam has resulted in significant damage to Russian forces and their fortifications. Malar emphasized that the incident has particularly affected the territories under the control of the aggressor.

“Russians have actually done more damage to themselves and their armed forces. Basically, the territory that is now under the control of the aggressor will be more affected” said Malar.

“The territories of their military units are also flooded. And there is a problem with mines there now because they have floated away. The situation is absolutely uncontrollable now,”she added.