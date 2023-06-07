Kherson inhabitants partake with police, rescuers in evacuation efforts

Ukrainians abandoned their inundated homes as floodwaters crested across a swathe of Kherson on Wednesday, June 7, after the destruction of a vast dam on the front line between Russian and Ukrainian forces that each blamed on the other.

Flooding threatens thousands of homes after Kherson dam collapse

Residents waded through flooded streets carrying their belongings and helping others while rescuers used rubber boats to search areas where the waters reached above head height.

Ukraine said the flood would leave hundreds of thousands of people without access to drinking water, swamp tens of thousands of hectares of agricultural land and turn more into deserts.

The disaster at the Nova Kakhovka dam coincides with a looming long-awaited counteroffensive by Ukrainian forces, seen as the next major phase of the war. Each side accused the other of continuing to shell across the flood zone and warned of drifting landmines unearthed by the flooding.