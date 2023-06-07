Sri Lanka: Police fire tear gas at students’ protest in capital city

Sri Lankan students marched on the outskirts of the capital Colombo on Wednesday to demand the release of student activists arrested in earlier anti-government protests and to demand help with the high cost of living.

Riot police responded with water cannons and tear gas.

The convener of the Inter-University Students Federation, Madushan Chandrajith, said the slashing of the health and education budgets under President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s government was hurting students and called for an increase in the monthly stipend.

Sri Lanka, with the help of a USD 2.9 bn bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), is trying to recover from its worst financial crisis since gaining independence in 1948 and turn its battered economy around.

The island nation defaulted on its foreign debt last April.

The IMF said in April it expected the Sri Lankan economy to contract by 3% in 2023 given the weak external environment and domestic policy tightening before registering modest growth of 1.5% in 2024.

In April, before the May visit of an IMF delegation, the president said he was trying to reduce the country’s overall debt by USD 17 bn through restructuring.