Świątek outclasses Gauff to reach French Open semi-finals

Iga Świątek defeated Coco Gauff 6-4, 6-2 and confidently advanced to the semifinals of the French Open, one of the four Grand Slams. On her path to the final, the Polish player will be facing the tournament’s biggest surprise yet, Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Coco Gauff is one of Iga Świątek’s favorite opponents of the entire WTA circuit. It’s worth mentioning that in the seven matches they have played so far, the Polish tennis player has not dropped a set.

Świątek quickly dominated her opponent and took a 3-1 lead. Nevertheless, Gauff managed to improve her game and equalized the score at 4-4. The last two games however, belonged to the Pole who took the lead in the match.

The second set remained a tightly contested match from both sides. Gauff had her chances, including two break points in the third game that she couldn’t convert. Świątek didn’t make the same mistake and broke Gauff’s serve in the sixth game to take a 4-2 lead. The following two games showcased a masterclass from the WTA’s top-ranked player, who won the second set 6-2 and the match in two sets.

The top seed will take on Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia in the last four as she continues her bid for a third crown in four years at Roland Garros and her fourth Grand Slam title overall.