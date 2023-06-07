26th time’s a charm, 56 year old Chinese Liang sits national exam

This week, a 56-year-old Liang Shi is taking the gaokao, the Chinese national examination, for the… 26th time. The gaokao is the high school graduation exam and determines admission to universities. Liang Shi, a private entrepreneur, first attempted the gaokao as a teenager, according to local media.



Liang Shi achieved great success in life by building a prosperous business from scratch but has always dreamed of studying at a prestigious Chinese university. To increase his chances he has been studying for several months, dedicating several hours a day to preparation. He gave up all forms of entertainment and, in his own words, “lived like a monk.”

Liang has taken the exam every year since finishing school until reaching the age limit of 25, which was the maximum age at which candidates were allowed to attempt the gaokao. However, once the law was liberalized in 2010, Liang immediately registered as a candidate and has been trying to pass the exam at a level that would qualify him for university ever since.

“I really want to study and become an intellectual,” Liang said.

If he succeeds, Liang plans to celebrate his achievement with a three-day mahjong game, according to AFP.

This year, a record-breaking group of 13 million candidates is taking the exam, which is being held this Wednesday and Thursday.