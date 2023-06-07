NATO conducts largest air deployment exercise in history

The largest air deployment exercise in NATO’s history, involving 25 nations and 250 aircraft in June, is of a defensive nature and not directed against anyone, Germany and the U.S. said on Wednesday.

“It’s a defensive exercise to show that this alliance is in a position to defend itself should it become necessary,” Ingo Gerhartz, the German air force chief of staff said.

He added that around 2,000 flights would be undertaken over the North and the Baltic Seas and that all efforts had been taken to reduce disruptions to civilian air traffic.

Almost 10,000 service members are set to take part in the exercise that will, among other drills, train how to swiftly move air reinforcements to Germany in case of a conflict with Russia.

Why air drills in Germany?

Due to its location, Germany would provide a major logistics hub and staging area for NATO in such a scenario. Even during peacetime, it hosts more than 35,000 U.S. troops.

The drills will focus on air bases in Germany but also involve locations in the Netherlands and the Czech Republic. The U.S. will send some 100 aircraft to Europe, with its reserve Air National Guard providing most of them.

Gerhartz said he did not expect any increased Russian military activity in response to the drills as they were designed to be defensive.

“We will for example not conduct any flights in the direction of Kaliningrad,” he stated.